There will be player prop bet markets available for George Kittle before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 10 when Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's stat line this year shows 25 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 41.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 36 times.

Kittle has been the target of 13.8% (36 total) of his team's 261 passing attempts this season.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle's 92.3 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Rams are 32.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kittle, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Rams have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 272.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Kittle was targeted eight times and racked up six catches for 101 yards (16.8 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kittle's stat line over his last three games shows six grabs for 101 yards and one touchdown. He put up 33.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted eight times.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9% Mohamed Sanu 24 9.2% 15 177 0 3 10.7%

