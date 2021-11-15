Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Georgia State Panthers (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) battle the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 62.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 11.4 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 8.8 points fewer than the 71.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is four points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Panthers average 25 points per game, 16.1 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per contest (41.1).

When Georgia State records more than 41.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers rack up 153.0 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (530.7).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (14).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16 points or more (in four chances).

Arkansas State has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves rack up 26.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Panthers allow (30.2).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 30.2 points.

The Red Wolves collect 400.1 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 425.5 the Panthers give up.

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up more than 425.5 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Season Stats