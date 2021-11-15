Publish date:
Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- In 33.3% of Memphis' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 60.5.
- The two teams combine to average 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 62.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Cougars average 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers allow per contest (29.2).
- Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.2 points.
- The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers give up per matchup.
- In games that Houston totals more than 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have nine takeaways .
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- Memphis has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers put up 10.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars surrender (20.8).
- Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.
- The Tigers collect 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow (292.4).
- Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 292.4 yards.
- This year the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Memphis
38.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
29.2
412.7
Avg. Total Yards
449.6
292.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.3
8
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
9