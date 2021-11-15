AAC rivals will battle when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

In 33.3% of Memphis' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 60.5.

The two teams combine to average 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 62.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Houston's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Cougars average 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers allow per contest (29.2).

Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.2 points.

The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers give up per matchup.

In games that Houston totals more than 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have nine takeaways .

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

Memphis has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers put up 10.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars surrender (20.8).

Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.

The Tigers collect 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow (292.4).

Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 292.4 yards.

This year the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).

Season Stats