Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AAC rivals will battle when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Memphis' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 60.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 62.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Houston has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Cougars have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Cougars average 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers allow per contest (29.2).
  • Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.2 points.
  • The Cougars rack up 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers give up per matchup.
  • In games that Houston totals more than 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
  • Memphis has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Memphis has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Tigers put up 10.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars surrender (20.8).
  • Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Tigers collect 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars allow (292.4).
  • Memphis is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 292.4 yards.
  • This year the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

HoustonStatsMemphis

38.9

Avg. Points Scored

31.5

20.8

Avg. Points Allowed

29.2

412.7

Avg. Total Yards

449.6

292.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

410.3

8

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

9