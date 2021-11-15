Publish date:
Iowa vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- In 50% of Illinois' games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 38.
- The two teams combine to average 41.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.1 points more than the 37.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 43.5, 5.5 points more than Saturday's total of 38.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes score 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (21.6).
- Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.6 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 92.9 fewer yards per game (297) than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (389.9).
- When Iowa picks up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 14 takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Illinois' games this season have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- The Fighting Illini rack up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.3).
- Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (315).
- Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 315 yards.
- This year the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, 14 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Illinois
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
297
Avg. Total Yards
315.3
315
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.9
13
Giveaways
9
23
Takeaways
14