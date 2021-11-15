Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

In 50% of Illinois' games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 38.

The two teams combine to average 41.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.1 points more than the 37.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 43.5, 5.5 points more than Saturday's total of 38.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

This year, the Hawkeyes score 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (21.6).

Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 92.9 fewer yards per game (297) than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (389.9).

When Iowa picks up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Illinois' games this season have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Fighting Illini rack up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.3).

Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Fighting Illini collect only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (315).

Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 315 yards.

This year the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, 14 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats