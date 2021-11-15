Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Garoppolo has recorded 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) while connecting on 139 of 213 passes (65.3% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 213 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In four matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 262.8 passing yards per game, 12.3 yards more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Rams, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Garoppolo completed 70.0% of his passes for 326 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Garoppolo has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (61-of-95) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

81

31.0%

49

882

4

7

25.0%

George Kittle

36

13.8%

25

328

1

1

3.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

31

11.9%

19

230

2

5

17.9%

