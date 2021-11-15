Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Garoppolo has recorded 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) while connecting on 139 of 213 passes (65.3% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 213 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In four matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 262.8 passing yards per game, 12.3 yards more than his over/under for Monday.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Rams, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Garoppolo completed 70.0% of his passes for 326 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Garoppolo has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (61-of-95) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
81
31.0%
49
882
4
7
25.0%
George Kittle
36
13.8%
25
328
1
1
3.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
31
11.9%
19
230
2
5
17.9%
