Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Garoppolo has recorded 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) while connecting on 139 of 213 passes (65.3% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 213 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In four matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 262.8 passing yards per game, 12.3 yards more than his over/under for Monday.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Rams, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Garoppolo completed 70.0% of his passes for 326 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Garoppolo has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (61-of-95) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with seven rushing yards (2.3 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9%

