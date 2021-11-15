Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 3.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in nine chances).
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Chiefs score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per outing the Raiders allow.
  • Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.6 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per contest.
  • In games that Kansas City churns out over 340.6 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Raiders.
  • Las Vegas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders average just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 394.5 yards per game, just 13.1 more than the 381.4 the Chiefs allow.
  • In games that Las Vegas totals more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • In four games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
  • Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in four away games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.