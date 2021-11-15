Publish date:
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kent State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 74-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 74 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.1 points higher than the combined 53.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.2 points this season, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 18.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kent State's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Flashes average 31.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Zips allow per outing (38.7).
- Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.7 points.
- The Golden Flashes average 474.2 yards per game, 20.1 more yards than the 454.1 the Zips allow per outing.
- When Kent State piles up more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have eight giveaways this season, while the Zips have 11 takeaways .
Akron Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Akron is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Zips are 4-2 ATS when underdogs by 13 points or more this season.
- Akron's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Zips rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (36.8).
- The Zips rack up 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per contest (496.3).
- The Zips have turned the ball over 15 times, five fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Akron
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
474.2
Avg. Total Yards
357.8
496.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.1
8
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11