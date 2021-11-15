MAC rivals will clash when the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 74-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 74 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 20.1 points higher than the combined 53.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.2 points this season, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 18.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes average 31.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Zips allow per outing (38.7).

Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.7 points.

The Golden Flashes average 474.2 yards per game, 20.1 more yards than the 454.1 the Zips allow per outing.

When Kent State piles up more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have eight giveaways this season, while the Zips have 11 takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Akron is 5-5-0 this season.

The Zips are 4-2 ATS when underdogs by 13 points or more this season.

Akron's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Zips rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (36.8).

The Zips rack up 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per contest (496.3).

The Zips have turned the ball over 15 times, five fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats