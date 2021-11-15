The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) hit the field against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) in college football action at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Odds for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.2 points higher than the combined 50.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 51.7, 7.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wildcats put up 11.0 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Aggies allow (40.2).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 40.2 points.

The Wildcats rack up 81 fewer yards per game (394.4) than the Aggies give up per matchup (475.4).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 475.4 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (16) this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 36 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Aggies put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Wildcats surrender (22.8).

New Mexico State is 5-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Aggies collect only 13.4 more yards per game (354.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (341.1).

In games that New Mexico State totals over 341.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Season Stats