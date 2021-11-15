The Liberty Flames (7-3) and No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) will battle at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Liberty's games this season have gone over 53 points five of nine times.

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 13.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Flames and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 5-4-0 this season.

This season, the Flames have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Flames put up 35.1 points per game, 15.9 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (19.2).

Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Flames average 88.7 more yards per game (446.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (357.8).

Liberty is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 357.8 yards.

The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 12.5 more points per game (31.2) than the Flames give up (18.7).

Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames allow (316.6).

In games that Louisiana churns out over 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).

