Publish date:
Liberty vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty's games this season have gone over 53 points five of nine times.
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 13.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Flames and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.3 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 5-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Flames have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Flames put up 35.1 points per game, 15.9 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (19.2).
- Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Flames average 88.7 more yards per game (446.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (357.8).
- Liberty is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 357.8 yards.
- The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 12.5 more points per game (31.2) than the Flames give up (18.7).
- Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.7 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames allow (316.6).
- In games that Louisiana churns out over 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
446.5
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
316.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.8
13
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13