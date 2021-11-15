Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West opponents will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) battle the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over 50 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.1 points above Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 2.9 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 50.7, 0.7 points more than Monday's total of 50.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the Rams put up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
  • The Rams rack up 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per contest (338.1).
  • Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals more than 338.1 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).
  • San Francisco has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • This season the 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams give up (21.8).
  • San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
  • The 49ers rack up only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.2).
  • In games that San Francisco churns out over 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In three of four home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • 49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
  • Los Angeles is 4-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in four road games this year.
  • The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

