NFC West opponents will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) battle the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 50 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 2.1 points above Monday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.9 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.7, 0.7 points more than Monday's total of 50.

The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Rams put up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Rams rack up 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per contest (338.1).

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals more than 338.1 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season the 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams give up (21.8).

San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers rack up only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.2).

In games that San Francisco churns out over 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

San Francisco has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In three of four home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total.

49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Los Angeles is 4-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in four road games this year.

The average total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

