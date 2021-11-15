The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

Friday's over/under is 8.4 points higher than the combined 42.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 12.7 more than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.4, 7.4 points more than Friday's total of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

The Bulldogs average 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.9 per contest the Golden Eagles give up.

When Louisiana Tech records more than 29.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 28.0 more yards per game (393.0) than the Golden Eagles allow per outing (365.0).

When Louisiana Tech amasses more than 365.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (14).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

So far this season Southern Miss has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more (in three chances).

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Golden Eagles average 14.0 points per game, 19.8 fewer than the Bulldogs give up (33.8).

The Golden Eagles average 202.8 fewer yards per game (245.7) than the Bulldogs allow (448.5).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats