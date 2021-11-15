Publish date:
Louisville vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville's games this season have gone over 59 points three of nine times.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 4.8 points higher than the combined 54.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 61.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.8 more than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 60.1 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Thursday's total.
- The 59-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals put up 30.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Blue Devils allow per outing (36.8).
- When Louisville scores more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8), than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (498.9).
- Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 498.9 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (14).
Duke Stats and Trends
- In Duke's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Blue Devils average 24.2 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 the Cardinals give up.
- When Duke scores more than 25.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils rack up 434.8 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 385.2 the Cardinals give up.
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 385.2 yards.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Duke
30.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.2
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
436.8
Avg. Total Yards
434.8
385.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.9
12
Giveaways
18
13
Takeaways
14