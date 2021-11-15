ACC opponents will meet when the Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Louisville vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 59 points three of nine times.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 4.8 points higher than the combined 54.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 61.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.8 more than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 60.1 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Thursday's total.

The 59-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals put up 30.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Blue Devils allow per outing (36.8).

When Louisville scores more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 62.1 fewer yards per game (436.8), than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (498.9).

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 498.9 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (14).

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Blue Devils average 24.2 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 the Cardinals give up.

When Duke scores more than 25.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Blue Devils rack up 434.8 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 385.2 the Cardinals give up.

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 385.2 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats