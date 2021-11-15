The LSU Tigers (4-6) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) will battle at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 7.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.5 points under the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 28.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Warhawks give up per outing (35.4).

When LSU scores more than 35.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks give up per contest (463.4).

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 16 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this season.

This season, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.

UL Monroe has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Warhawks score 4.5 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Tigers give up (26.6).

When UL Monroe puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Warhawks collect 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers give up.

In games that UL Monroe churns out over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats