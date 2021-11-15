Publish date:
LSU vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points under the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 28.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Warhawks give up per outing (35.4).
- When LSU scores more than 35.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks give up per contest (463.4).
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for LSU at SISportsbook.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.
- UL Monroe has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Warhawks score 4.5 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Tigers give up (26.6).
- When UL Monroe puts up more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Warhawks collect 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers give up.
- In games that UL Monroe churns out over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|UL Monroe
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
366.1
Avg. Total Yards
330.5
385.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.4
12
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16