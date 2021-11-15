Publish date:
Marshall vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Charlotte's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 12.0 points above the 49.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Thundering Herd have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Thundering Herd put up 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers surrender (30.3).
- Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 474.0 yards per game, just 18.7 more than the 455.3 the 49ers give up per contest.
- When Marshall piles up more than 455.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, nine more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The 49ers put up 7.2 more points per game (26.4) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19.2).
- When Charlotte records more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The 49ers rack up only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (381.0).
- In games that Charlotte picks up more than 381.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Charlotte
33.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
474.0
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
381.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.3
21
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
12