C-USA foes will clash when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Charlotte's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.0 points above the 49.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61.5 .

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Thundering Herd put up 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers surrender (30.3).

Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Thundering Herd average 474.0 yards per game, just 18.7 more than the 455.3 the 49ers give up per contest.

When Marshall piles up more than 455.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, nine more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The 49ers put up 7.2 more points per game (26.4) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19.2).

When Charlotte records more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The 49ers rack up only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (381.0).

In games that Charlotte picks up more than 381.0 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .

