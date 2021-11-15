Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

Matthew Stafford will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 10 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford leads Los Angeles with 2,771 passing yards (307.9 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (219-of-321) while throwing 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He also has 37 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford accounts for 59.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 68 of his 321 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford's 347 passing yards one matchup against the 49ers are 57.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 223.0 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Stafford went 31-for-48 (64.6%) for 294 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • Stafford added two carries for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 933 passing yards (311.0 per game) while going 80-for-121 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

