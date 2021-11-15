Matthew Stafford will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 10 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 2,771 passing yards (307.9 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (219-of-321) while throwing 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also has 37 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.

The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford accounts for 59.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 68 of his 321 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford's 347 passing yards one matchup against the 49ers are 57.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 223.0 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Stafford went 31-for-48 (64.6%) for 294 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Stafford added two carries for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 933 passing yards (311.0 per game) while going 80-for-121 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8%

