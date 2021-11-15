Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 2,771 passing yards (307.9 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (219-of-321) while throwing 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He also has 37 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford accounts for 59.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 68 of his 321 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford's 347 passing yards one matchup against the 49ers are 57.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the 49ers.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 223.0 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Stafford went 31-for-48 (64.6%) for 294 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- Stafford added two carries for 13 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 933 passing yards (311.0 per game) while going 80-for-121 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
