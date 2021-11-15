Publish date:
Miami vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- In Miami's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Hurricanes average 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies allow per contest (21.3).
- Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 71.9 more yards per game (444.5) than the Hokies give up per contest (372.6).
- When Miami piles up more than 372.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Hokies score 24.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 30.5 points.
- The Hokies collect 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes allow (408.1).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 408.1 yards.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
444.5
Avg. Total Yards
360.7
408.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.6
17
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
12