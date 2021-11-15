The Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC opponents at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

In Miami's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Hurricanes average 32.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Hokies allow per contest (21.3).

Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 71.9 more yards per game (444.5) than the Hokies give up per contest (372.6).

When Miami piles up more than 372.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Hokies score 24.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 30.5 points.

The Hokies collect 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes allow (408.1).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 408.1 yards.

The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats