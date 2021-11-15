The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-5, 0-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (3-7, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC rivals at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Bowling Green's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 1.3 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 4-6-0 this year.

This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the RedHawks score 5.6 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Falcons surrender (32.4).

Miami (OH) is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.4 points.

The RedHawks rack up 29.3 more yards per game (421.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (391.9).

Miami (OH) is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 391.9 yards.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Falcons have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more this year.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year the Falcons put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.9) than the RedHawks give up (23.1).

Bowling Green is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Falcons average 37.4 fewer yards per game (319.9) than the RedHawks give up per contest (357.3).

In games that Bowling Green churns out over 357.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (12).

Season Stats