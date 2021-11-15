Publish date:
Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
- Maryland's games have gone over 55 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS when favored by 14.5 points or more this season.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Wolverines rack up 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins surrender (31.4).
- When Michigan records more than 31.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolverines collect 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per contest (412.4).
- When Michigan piles up more than 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins put up 10.8 more points per game (26.9) than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).
- When Maryland scores more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 431.9 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 301.5 the Wolverines give up.
- When Maryland picks up more than 301.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Maryland
34.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
442.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.9
301.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.4
8
Giveaways
16
14
Takeaways
9