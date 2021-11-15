The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup versus the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 55 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS when favored by 14.5 points or more this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Wolverines rack up 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins surrender (31.4).

When Michigan records more than 31.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolverines collect 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per contest (412.4).

When Michigan piles up more than 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (9).

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins put up 10.8 more points per game (26.9) than the Wolverines surrender (16.1).

When Maryland scores more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 431.9 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 301.5 the Wolverines give up.

When Maryland picks up more than 301.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats