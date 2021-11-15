C-USA rivals will clash when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over 51 points six of nine times.

In 60% of Old Dominion's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.9 points per game, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 57.6, 6.6 points above Saturday's total of 51.

The 51-point total for this game is 4.0 points below the 55.0 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Blue Raiders score 3.3 more points per game (31.3) than the Monarchs give up (28.0).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.0 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (349.4) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (357.9).

In games that Middle Tennessee amasses more than 357.9 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (10).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Monarchs are 4-4 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This season the Monarchs score just 0.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (26.9).

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.9 points.

The Monarchs rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (384.3) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (365.5).

When Old Dominion churns out over 365.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Monarchs have 19 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 29 takeaways .

Season Stats