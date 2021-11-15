Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 0.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 8.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Golden Gophers rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers give up (32.0).
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.0 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 365.8 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 376.7 the Hoosiers allow per matchup.
- In games that Minnesota piles up more than 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- So far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Hoosiers average 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Golden Gophers give up.
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 19.2 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (296.7).
- When Indiana churns out over 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Indiana
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
307.1
296.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.7
10
Giveaways
19
12
Takeaways
9