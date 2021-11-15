The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) will battle in clash of Big Ten foes at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 0.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 8.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Golden Gophers rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers give up (32.0).

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.0 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 365.8 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 376.7 the Hoosiers allow per matchup.

In games that Minnesota piles up more than 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Hoosiers average 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Golden Gophers give up.

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 19.2 points.

The Hoosiers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (296.7).

When Indiana churns out over 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (12).

Season Stats