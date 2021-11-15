The No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

NC State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of 10 times.

Syracuse's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 43.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 54.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).

NC State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 32.2 points per game, 7.8 more than the Orange surrender per outing (24.4).

NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.4 points.

The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange give up per contest (323.3).

In games that NC State piles up over 323.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-2-0 this year.

This season, the Orange won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Orange rack up 7.9 more points per game (26.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (18.9).

Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 18.9 points.

The Orange average 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (329.9).

When Syracuse picks up more than 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Orange have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats