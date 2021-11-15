Publish date:
NC State vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- NC State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of 10 times.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 43.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 54.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 32.2 points per game, 7.8 more than the Orange surrender per outing (24.4).
- NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.4 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange give up per contest (323.3).
- In games that NC State piles up over 323.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-2-0 this year.
- This season, the Orange won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Orange rack up 7.9 more points per game (26.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (18.9).
- Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 18.9 points.
- The Orange average 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (329.9).
- When Syracuse picks up more than 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Orange have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Syracuse
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
421.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.0
329.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
10
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
6