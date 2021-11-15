MWC foes will do battle when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) face the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC) at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 10.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.9, 4.4 points above Friday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Wolf Pack score 34.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (17.6).

Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons allow per outing (287.5).

Nevada is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up over 287.5 yards.

The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 6-3-0 this season.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons put up 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack allow (24.2).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.

The Falcons average 407.6 yards per game, 24.5 more yards than the 383.1 the Wolf Pack allow.

In games that Air Force amasses over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats