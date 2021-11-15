Publish date:
Nevada vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- Friday's total is 10.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 10.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.9, 4.4 points above Friday's over/under of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Wolf Pack score 34.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (17.6).
- Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons allow per outing (287.5).
- Nevada is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up over 287.5 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Air Force is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Air Force's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Falcons put up 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack allow (24.2).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.
- The Falcons average 407.6 yards per game, 24.5 more yards than the 383.1 the Wolf Pack allow.
- In games that Air Force amasses over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Air Force
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
407.6
383.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.5
8
Giveaways
8
19
Takeaways
13