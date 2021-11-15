Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nevada vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MWC foes will do battle when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) face the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC) at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
  • Friday's total is 10.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 10.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.9, 4.4 points above Friday's over/under of 52.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Nevada has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
  • The Wolf Pack score 34.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (17.6).
  • Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.
  • The Wolf Pack rack up 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons allow per outing (287.5).
  • Nevada is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up over 287.5 yards.
  • The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Air Force is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.
  • Air Force's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Falcons put up 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack allow (24.2).
  • Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.
  • The Falcons average 407.6 yards per game, 24.5 more yards than the 383.1 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • In games that Air Force amasses over 383.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NevadaStatsAir Force

34.9

Avg. Points Scored

28.3

24.2

Avg. Points Allowed

17.6

437.8

Avg. Total Yards

407.6

383.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

287.5

8

Giveaways

8

19

Takeaways

13