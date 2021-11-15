The North Texas Mean Green (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup with the Florida International Panthers (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for North Texas vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

North Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in three of nine games this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 59 points in five of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 12.1 points higher than the combined 46.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 10.0 points under the 69 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Mean Green games this season feature an average total of 61.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 58.2 average total in Panthers games this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Mean Green average 24.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than the Panthers surrender per matchup (39.0).

The Mean Green collect 63.9 fewer yards per game (421.8), than the Panthers allow per contest (485.7).

In games that North Texas churns out over 485.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida International has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 8.0 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Mean Green surrender (30.0).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.

The Panthers average just 15.6 fewer yards per game (377.1) than the Mean Green give up (392.7).

Florida International is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team amasses over 392.7 yards.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Mean Green's takeaways (14).

Season Stats