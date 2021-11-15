The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup against the Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 33.3% of Buffalo's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 63.5.

The two teams combine to score 63.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games have an average total of 56.5 points this season, 7.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Huskies score 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per outing the Bulls give up.

Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Huskies collect 429.6 yards per game, just 4.6 more than the 425.0 the Bulls allow per contest.

When Northern Illinois totals over 425.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

So far this season Buffalo has two wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bulls score 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 the Huskies allow.

When Buffalo puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulls average 418.1 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 441.7 the Huskies give up.

In games that Buffalo totals over 441.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

Season Stats