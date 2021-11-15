Publish date:
Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- In 33.3% of Buffalo's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 63.5.
- The two teams combine to score 63.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Huskies games have an average total of 56.5 points this season, 7.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Northern Illinois has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Huskies score 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per outing the Bulls give up.
- Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.
- The Huskies collect 429.6 yards per game, just 4.6 more than the 425.0 the Bulls allow per contest.
- When Northern Illinois totals over 425.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- So far this season Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Buffalo's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Bulls score 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 the Huskies allow.
- When Buffalo puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulls average 418.1 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 441.7 the Huskies give up.
- In games that Buffalo totals over 441.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Buffalo
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
33.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
429.6
Avg. Total Yards
418.1
441.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
425.0
13
Giveaways
14
6
Takeaways
11