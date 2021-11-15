The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) will clash in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 50.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.3, 5.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 58.5 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 10 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season when favored by 15.5 points or more (in two chances).

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Fighting Irish average 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.2 per contest the Yellow Jackets give up.

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.2 points.

The Fighting Irish average 52.4 fewer yards per game (396.6), than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (449.0).

The Fighting Irish have 13 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 13 takeaways .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets score 28.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the Fighting Irish allow (20.5).

Georgia Tech is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 40.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (361.8).

In games that Georgia Tech totals over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This season the Yellow Jackets have 12 turnovers, seven fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (19).

Season Stats