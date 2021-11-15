The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will battle in clash of Big Ten rivals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Michigan State's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 67.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.9, is 13.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.3 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.9, 3.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67 .

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 13.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 6-4-0 this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 18.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes put up 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans give up (22.5).

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 106.0 more yards per game (550.0) than the Spartans give up per outing (444.0).

When Ohio State piles up more than 444.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have eight giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 16 takeaways .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State is 7-2-1 this year.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This season the Spartans put up 14.4 more points per game (34.6) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.2).

When Michigan State scores more than 20.2 points, it is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans collect 449.9 yards per game, 81.0 more yards than the 368.9 the Buckeyes give up.

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up over 368.9 yards.

This year the Spartans have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (17).

Season Stats