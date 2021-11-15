Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 59.5 points six of 10 times.
- Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 13 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners rack up 19.5 more points per game (40) than the Cyclones allow (20.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 20.5 points.
- The Sooners average 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones give up per outing (306.4).
- When Oklahoma churns out over 306.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Cyclones have forced (12).
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-5-0 this season.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Cyclones rack up eight more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners allow (24.5).
- Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 24.5 points.
- The Cyclones collect 434.7 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.
- When Iowa State piles up more than 384.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cyclones have 10 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Iowa State
40
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
455.3
Avg. Total Yards
434.7
384.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.4
10
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
12