The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) will battle in clash of Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 59.5 points six of 10 times.

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.5, is 13 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sooners rack up 19.5 more points per game (40) than the Cyclones allow (20.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Sooners average 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones give up per outing (306.4).

When Oklahoma churns out over 306.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Sooners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Cyclones have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-5-0 this season.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Cyclones rack up eight more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners allow (24.5).

Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 24.5 points.

The Cyclones collect 434.7 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.

When Iowa State piles up more than 384.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cyclones have 10 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 17 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats