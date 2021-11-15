The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

In 60% of Texas Tech's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.8, is 9.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.2 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 3.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 8-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys average just 1.3 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (33.5).

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.5 points.

The Cowboys collect 413.7 yards per game, just 6.8 more than the 406.9 the Red Raiders give up per contest.

When Oklahoma State amasses more than 406.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Red Raiders score 17.2 more points per game (33.6) than the Cowboys allow (16.4).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.

The Red Raiders collect 163.9 more yards per game (440.5) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (276.6).

When Texas Tech picks up more than 276.6 yards, the team is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats