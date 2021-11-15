Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 61.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 71.6, 7.6 points more than Saturday's total of 64.
- The 64 over/under in this game is 10.2 points above the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Rebels have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rebels average 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per outing the Commodores allow.
- Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.4 points.
- The Rebels collect 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores allow per outing (458.6).
- When Ole Miss picks up over 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 4-5-0 this year.
- The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 36.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Commodores score 15.1 points per game, 11.1 fewer than the Rebels surrender (26.2).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.
- The Commodores rack up 129.5 fewer yards per game (297.7) than the Rebels allow (427.2).
- The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
522.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.7
427.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
7
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
14