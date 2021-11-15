SEC foes will clash when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

The 61.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 71.6, 7.6 points more than Saturday's total of 64.

The 64 over/under in this game is 10.2 points above the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Rebels average 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per outing the Commodores allow.

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.4 points.

The Rebels collect 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores allow per outing (458.6).

When Ole Miss picks up over 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 4-5-0 this year.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 36.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Commodores score 15.1 points per game, 11.1 fewer than the Rebels surrender (26.2).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.

The Commodores rack up 129.5 fewer yards per game (297.7) than the Rebels allow (427.2).

The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats