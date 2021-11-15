Publish date:
Penn State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Rutgers has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is two points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.
- The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 17 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions average 3.3 more points per game (26) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).
- When Penn State records more than 22.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions rack up only seven more yards per game (379.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (372.9).
- In games that Penn State piles up over 372.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 23 points per game, 5.9 more than the Nittany Lions give up (17.1).
- When Rutgers records more than 17.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights average 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (351.7).
- When Rutgers amasses more than 351.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Rutgers
26
Avg. Points Scored
23
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
379.9
Avg. Total Yards
326.5
351.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.9
11
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
17