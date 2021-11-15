Big Ten rivals will do battle when the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Rutgers has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is two points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.

The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 17 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

This year, the Nittany Lions average 3.3 more points per game (26) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).

When Penn State records more than 22.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up only seven more yards per game (379.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (372.9).

In games that Penn State piles up over 372.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Scarlet Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 23 points per game, 5.9 more than the Nittany Lions give up (17.1).

When Rutgers records more than 17.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights average 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (351.7).

When Rutgers amasses more than 351.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats