ACC opponents will battle when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.8, is 12.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 53.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games have an average total of 58.2 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 13.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 13.0 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers give up (30.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Panthers average 531.0 yards per game, 69.1 more yards than the 461.9 the Cavaliers give up per outing.

In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cavaliers.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Cavaliers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers give up (22.7).

When Virginia puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cavaliers collect 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers allow.

Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 348.9 yards.

The Cavaliers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats