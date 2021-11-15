Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.8, is 12.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 53.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games have an average total of 58.2 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 13.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Pittsburgh has hit the over in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers rack up 13.0 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers give up (30.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Panthers average 531.0 yards per game, 69.1 more yards than the 461.9 the Cavaliers give up per outing.
- In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cavaliers.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Cavaliers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers give up (22.7).
- When Virginia puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers collect 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers allow.
- Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 348.9 yards.
- The Cavaliers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.5
531.0
Avg. Total Yards
518.2
348.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
461.9
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
11