Big Ten rivals will clash when the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.5.

Saturday's over/under is 6.0 points higher than the combined 42.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This year, the Boilermakers rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.9 points.

The Boilermakers collect just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).

Purdue is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 422.2 yards.

This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in four chances).

Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats score 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers allow (22.5).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Wildcats collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (359.2).

When Northwestern churns out more than 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).

