Publish date:
Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.0 points higher than the combined 42.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 46.2 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- This year, the Boilermakers rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).
- Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.9 points.
- The Boilermakers collect just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (422.2).
- Purdue is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 422.2 yards.
- This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats score 17.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Boilermakers allow (22.5).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Wildcats collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (359.2).
- When Northwestern churns out more than 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.1
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.9
416.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.4
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.2
15
Giveaways
19
14
Takeaways
15