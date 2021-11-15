MWC rivals will meet when the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of 10 games this season.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in eight of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.9 points fewer than the 48.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 54.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-4-1 this season.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in three chances).

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs put up 27.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Rebels surrender per contest (31.8).

San Diego State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Aztecs collect 332.1 yards per game, 79.1 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Rebels allow per contest.

In games that San Diego State churns out more than 411.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (15).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 12-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

UNLV's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Rebels score 4.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Aztecs give up (17.1).

When UNLV records more than 17.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Rebels average only 7.8 more yards per game (313.5) than the Aztecs allow per matchup (305.7).

In games that UNLV totals over 305.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

