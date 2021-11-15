Big 12 foes will do battle when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 0-0 Big 12) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Odds for TCU vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in five of nine games this season.

In 44.4% of Kansas' games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 16.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 78.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.4 more than the 66 total in this contest.

The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 58.8, 7.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

TCU has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs score 29.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per contest (44.1).

TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 44.1 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 59.3 fewer yards per game (432.1), than the Jayhawks allow per outing (491.4).

In games that TCU totals more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (12).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread two times this year.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more (in six chances).

Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Jayhawks average 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (34.3).

The Jayhawks rack up 317.7 yards per game, 144.5 fewer yards than the 462.2 the Horned Frogs allow.

The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats