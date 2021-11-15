Publish date:
TCU vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for TCU vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 44.4% of Kansas' games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 16.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 78.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.4 more than the 66 total in this contest.
- The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 58.8, 7.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- TCU has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs score 29.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per contest (44.1).
- TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 44.1 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 59.3 fewer yards per game (432.1), than the Jayhawks allow per outing (491.4).
- In games that TCU totals more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Jayhawks average 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (34.3).
- The Jayhawks rack up 317.7 yards per game, 144.5 fewer yards than the 462.2 the Horned Frogs allow.
- The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|Kansas
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.1
432.1
Avg. Total Yards
317.7
462.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.4
13
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
12