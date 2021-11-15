The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) and South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will face each other at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 63.5 points five of 10 times.

South Alabama's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 11.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-6-0 this season.

This season, the Volunteers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

Tennessee has hit the over in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Volunteers rack up 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).

When Tennessee records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Volunteers average 129.6 more yards per game (450.5) than the Jaguars allow per outing (320.9).

When Tennessee totals more than 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

South Alabama's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Jaguars average 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers give up (29.5).

South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 29.5 points.

The Jaguars collect 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow (424.9).

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats