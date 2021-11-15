Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over 63.5 points five of 10 times.
- South Alabama's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.5 over/under in this game is 11.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Volunteers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.
- Tennessee has hit the over in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Volunteers rack up 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).
- When Tennessee records more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Volunteers average 129.6 more yards per game (450.5) than the Jaguars allow per outing (320.9).
- When Tennessee totals more than 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- In South Alabama's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- South Alabama's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Jaguars average 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers give up (29.5).
- South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 29.5 points.
- The Jaguars collect 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow (424.9).
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Alabama
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.0
424.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
11
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
22