November 15, 2021
Toledo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MAC opponents will clash when the Toledo Rockets (5-5, 0-0 MAC) face the Ohio Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Toledo vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in three of nine games this season.
  • In 60% of Ohio's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 54.
  • Tuesday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 56.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 52.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Rockets games this season feature an average total of 54.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Toledo's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Rockets have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Rockets put up just 1.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Bobcats surrender (30.8).
  • When Toledo records more than 30.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Rockets collect 424.6 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 440.7 the Bobcats allow per outing.
  • Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 440.7 yards.
  • The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bobcats have forced (8).
  • Ohio is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Bobcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Bobcats rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Rockets give up (21.5).
  • Ohio is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
  • The Bobcats rack up 49.1 more yards per game (378.9) than the Rockets give up (329.8).
  • Ohio is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team amasses over 329.8 yards.
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats

ToledoStatsOhio

32.6

Avg. Points Scored

23.8

21.5

Avg. Points Allowed

30.8

424.6

Avg. Total Yards

378.9

329.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

440.7

5

Giveaways

12

16

Takeaways

8