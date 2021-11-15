Publish date:
Toledo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in three of nine games this season.
- In 60% of Ohio's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 54.
- Tuesday's total is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 56.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 52.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rockets games this season feature an average total of 54.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- In Toledo's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Rockets put up just 1.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Bobcats surrender (30.8).
- When Toledo records more than 30.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Rockets collect 424.6 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 440.7 the Bobcats allow per outing.
- Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 440.7 yards.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bobcats have forced (8).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Bobcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Bobcats rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Rockets give up (21.5).
- Ohio is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Bobcats rack up 49.1 more yards per game (378.9) than the Rockets give up (329.8).
- Ohio is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team amasses over 329.8 yards.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Ohio
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.8
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
424.6
Avg. Total Yards
378.9
329.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.7
5
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
8