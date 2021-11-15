AAC opponents will clash when the Tulane Green Wave (1-9, 0-0 AAC) battle the South Florida Bulls (2-8, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

South Florida's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.6 points higher than the combined 50.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.0 points fewer than the 71.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulane is 4-6-0 this season.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Green Wave rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulls surrender (35.4).

The Green Wave average 368.7 yards per game, 117.9 fewer yards than the 486.6 the Bulls give up per outing.

This year, the Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (16).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Bulls are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Bulls score 25.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Green Wave allow (36.1).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 36.1 points.

The Bulls collect 359.1 yards per game, 87.6 fewer yards than the 446.7 the Green Wave give up.

The Bulls have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats