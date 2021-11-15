Publish date:
Tulane vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- South Florida's games have gone over 60.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.6 points higher than the combined 50.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 11.0 points fewer than the 71.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulane is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Green Wave rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulls surrender (35.4).
- The Green Wave average 368.7 yards per game, 117.9 fewer yards than the 486.6 the Bulls give up per outing.
- This year, the Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (16).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Bulls are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
- South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Bulls score 25.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Green Wave allow (36.1).
- South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 36.1 points.
- The Bulls collect 359.1 yards per game, 87.6 fewer yards than the 446.7 the Green Wave give up.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|South Florida
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
25.1
36.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
368.7
Avg. Total Yards
359.1
446.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
486.6
20
Giveaways
19
13
Takeaways
16