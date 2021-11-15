Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- In 44.4% of Temple's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The two teams combine to score 40.7 points per game, 10.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 14.6 points fewer than the 65.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 55.9, 4.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Golden Hurricane score 13.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Owls give up (36.8).
- The Golden Hurricane average 432.2 yards per game, 36.4 more yards than the 395.8 the Owls give up per contest.
- In games that Tulsa amasses over 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over eight more times (19 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.
Temple Stats and Trends
- So far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 22 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Owls rack up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).
- When Temple scores more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls average 90.7 fewer yards per game (295.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (386.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 386.6 yards.
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Temple
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
28.8
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
432.2
Avg. Total Yards
295.9
386.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
395.8
19
Giveaways
17
13
Takeaways
11