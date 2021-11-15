AAC opponents will meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

In 44.4% of Temple's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

The two teams combine to score 40.7 points per game, 10.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 14.6 points fewer than the 65.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 55.9, 4.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Golden Hurricane score 13.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Owls give up (36.8).

The Golden Hurricane average 432.2 yards per game, 36.4 more yards than the 395.8 the Owls give up per contest.

In games that Tulsa amasses over 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over eight more times (19 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

So far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 22 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Owls rack up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).

When Temple scores more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls average 90.7 fewer yards per game (295.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (386.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 386.6 yards.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (13).

Season Stats