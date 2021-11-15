There will be player props available for Tyler Higbee before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee's 35 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 324 yards (36.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 14.2% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Higbee's way.

Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 19.1% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Higbee's 23.8 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the 49ers are 19.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 49ers are giving up 223.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Higbee caught five passes for 51 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Higbee's 13 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1% Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8%

Powered By Data Skrive