Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyler Higbee before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee's 35 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 324 yards (36.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 14.2% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Higbee's way.
  • Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 19.1% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Higbee's 23.8 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the 49ers are 19.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 49ers are giving up 223.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Higbee caught five passes for 51 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Higbee's 13 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

46

14.2%

35

324

2

13

19.1%

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

Powered By Data Skrive