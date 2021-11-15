Publish date:
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee's 35 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 324 yards (36.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 14.2% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Higbee's way.
- Higbee has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 19.1% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Higbee's 23.8 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the 49ers are 19.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 49ers are giving up 223.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Higbee caught five passes for 51 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Higbee's 13 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
46
14.2%
35
324
2
13
19.1%
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
