The UCF Knights (6-4) and UConn Huskies (1-9) will clash in a matchup at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Odds for UCF vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of UConn's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCF is 3-7-0 this year.

This season, the Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 30.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Knights score 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies give up (36.8).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.

The Knights rack up 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Huskies allow per outing (441.3).

In games that UCF amasses more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Huskies put up 15.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer than the Knights give up (27.2).

When UConn records more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Huskies rack up 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights allow per outing (380.4).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (17).

