UCF vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of UConn's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.
- The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCF is 3-7-0 this year.
- This season, the Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 30.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year, the Knights score 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies give up (36.8).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.
- The Knights rack up 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Huskies allow per outing (441.3).
- In games that UCF amasses more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).
UConn Stats and Trends
- In UConn's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Huskies put up 15.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer than the Knights give up (27.2).
- When UConn records more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Huskies rack up 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights allow per outing (380.4).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (17).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|UConn
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
27.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
263.3
380.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
14
Giveaways
18
17
Takeaways
12