Pac-12 rivals will clash when the UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points only twice this year.

USC's games have gone over 65.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.

Bruins games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 8.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bruins are 4-2 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

UCLA has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bruins put up 4.5 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans allow (28.9).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Bruins average 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans give up per outing (396.6).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 396.6 yards.

The Bruins have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Trojans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

USC's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Trojans score just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins surrender (27.4).

When USC scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Trojans average 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins allow (391.4).

In games that USC picks up over 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (15).

Season Stats