Publish date:
Utah State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 62.7 points, a number 10.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.9 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Aggies score 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.5).
- Utah State is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.
- The Aggies rack up 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (330.8).
- Utah State is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses over 330.8 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-5-1 this year.
- The Cowboys have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Cowboys put up 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies give up (26.2).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 26.2 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Aggies allow (397.7).
- Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 397.7 yards.
- This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Wyoming
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
468.4
Avg. Total Yards
342.0
397.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.8
16
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
11