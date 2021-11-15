MWC rivals will do battle when the Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 62.7 points, a number 10.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.9 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Aggies score 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.5).

Utah State is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (330.8).

Utah State is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses over 330.8 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (11).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-5-1 this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Cowboys put up 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies give up (26.2).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 26.2 points.

The Cowboys rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Aggies allow (397.7).

Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 397.7 yards.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Season Stats