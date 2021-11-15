Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah's games this season have gone over 59 points six of nine times.

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The average total in Utes games this season is 52.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .

The 59 over/under in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 56.7 average total in Ducks games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).

The Utes score 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks surrender (22.6).

Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Utes rack up 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks allow per matchup (367.7).

When Utah amasses more than 367.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (19).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Ducks put up 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes allow (23.8).

Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.8 points.

The Ducks average 441.3 yards per game, 95.6 more yards than the 345.7 the Utes allow.

In games that Oregon totals over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats