Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah's games this season have gone over 59 points six of nine times.
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 52.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .
- The 59 over/under in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 56.7 average total in Ducks games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).
- The Utes score 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks surrender (22.6).
- Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Utes rack up 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks allow per matchup (367.7).
- When Utah amasses more than 367.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (19).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Ducks put up 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes allow (23.8).
- Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.8 points.
- The Ducks average 441.3 yards per game, 95.6 more yards than the 345.7 the Utes allow.
- In games that Oregon totals over 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
345.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.7
11
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
19