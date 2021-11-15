C-USA rivals will clash when the UTEP Miners (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Rice Owls (3-7, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTEP vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UTEP's games this season have gone over 47.5 points four of nine times.

In 80% of Rice's games this season (8/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 4.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.7 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 6-3-0 this year.

The Miners have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Miners put up 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls allow (36.5).

The Miners average 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7) than the Owls give up per matchup (432.3).

UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 432.3 yards.

This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (15).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Rice's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

The Owls average 19.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Miners allow (22.7).

When Rice scores more than 22.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Owls rack up 353.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 334.9 the Miners allow.

Rice is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 334.9 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).

