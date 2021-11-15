Publish date:
UTEP vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP's games this season have gone over 47.5 points four of nine times.
- In 80% of Rice's games this season (8/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 4.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.7 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTEP is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Miners have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Miners put up 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls allow (36.5).
- The Miners average 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7) than the Owls give up per matchup (432.3).
- UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 432.3 yards.
- This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (15).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).
- The Owls average 19.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Miners allow (22.7).
- When Rice scores more than 22.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Owls rack up 353.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 334.9 the Miners allow.
- Rice is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 334.9 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Rice
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
334.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
18
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
15