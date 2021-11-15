Publish date:
UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in six of 10 games this season.
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in three of nine games this season.
- Saturday's total is 13.6 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.
- UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Roadrunners score 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).
- When UTSA records more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per outing (321.3).
- When UTSA amasses more than 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blazers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Blazers rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (322.2).
- When UAB piles up over 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This season the Blazers have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UAB
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
446.1
Avg. Total Yards
381.0
322.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.3
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
16