Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA opponents will meet when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 13.6 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • UTSA has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.
  • UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Roadrunners score 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).
  • When UTSA records more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per outing (321.3).
  • When UTSA amasses more than 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
  • This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
  • UAB is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Blazers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • UAB's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year the Blazers rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).
  • UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.
  • The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (322.2).
  • When UAB piles up over 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This season the Blazers have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (20).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UTSAStatsUAB

38.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.0

19.0

Avg. Points Allowed

21.5

446.1

Avg. Total Yards

381.0

322.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

321.3

9

Giveaways

14

20

Takeaways

16