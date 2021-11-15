C-USA opponents will meet when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in six of 10 games this season.

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in three of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 13.6 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.

UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Roadrunners score 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers allow (21.5).

When UTSA records more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per outing (321.3).

When UTSA amasses more than 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Blazers rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (322.2).

When UAB piles up over 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Blazers have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats