Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has 27 receptions (46 targets) for 433 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.1 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 46 of his team's 325 passing attempts this season, or 14.2% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Jefferson has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Jefferson, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up 41 yards on three receptions.
- Jefferson's 10 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Tyler Higbee
46
14.2%
35
324
2
13
19.1%
