November 15, 2021
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 27 receptions (46 targets) for 433 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.1 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 46 of his team's 325 passing attempts this season, or 14.2% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Jefferson has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Jefferson, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up 41 yards on three receptions.
  • Jefferson's 10 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Tyler Higbee

46

14.2%

35

324

2

13

19.1%

