Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 27 receptions (46 targets) for 433 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.1 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 46 of his team's 325 passing attempts this season, or 14.2% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jefferson has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the 49ers, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Jefferson, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.0 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Jefferson was targeted seven times and racked up 41 yards on three receptions.

Jefferson's 10 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8% Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1%

Powered By Data Skrive