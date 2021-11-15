Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points in four of nine games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 42 points per game, 1.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Huskies have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year, the Huskies score 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).

When Washington puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies rack up 92.6 fewer yards per game (325.5), than the Buffaloes allow per outing (418.1).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Buffaloes have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Buffaloes put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies allow (21.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.2 points.

The Buffaloes collect 275.9 yards per game, 64.3 fewer yards than the 340.2 the Huskies give up.

When Colorado churns out more than 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Buffaloes have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats