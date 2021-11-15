Publish date:
Washington State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Arizona's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, 9.5 less than the total in this contest.
- The 55.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.0 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Friday's total.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Cougars have been favored by 15 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Washington State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars average 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats allow per outing (29.5).
- When Washington State records more than 29.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cougars average 375.2 yards per game, just 7.9 more than the 367.3 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
- In games that Washington State churns out over 367.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, 10 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Wildcats have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Wildcats put up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars surrender (26.0).
- When Arizona records more than 26.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 350.0 yards per game, 47.8 fewer yards than the 397.8 the Cougars allow.
- When Arizona totals more than 397.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Arizona
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.3
26.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
350.0
397.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.3
16
Giveaways
20
22
Takeaways
6