The Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 opponents at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Arizona's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, 9.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 55.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.0 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Friday's total.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 6-4-0 this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 15 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Washington State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats allow per outing (29.5).

When Washington State records more than 29.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cougars average 375.2 yards per game, just 7.9 more than the 367.3 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

In games that Washington State churns out over 367.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, 10 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Wildcats put up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars surrender (26.0).

When Arizona records more than 26.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 350.0 yards per game, 47.8 fewer yards than the 397.8 the Cougars allow.

When Arizona totals more than 397.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).

Season Stats