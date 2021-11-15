Big 12 foes will clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) face the Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

In 60% of Texas' games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, six more than the over/under in this contest.

The 56.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.1, 5.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).

West Virginia has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers score 25.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Longhorns surrender per matchup (32.5).

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns give up per matchup (436.7).

In games that West Virginia churns out more than 436.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for West Virginia at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Longhorns are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more (in three chances).

Texas' games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Longhorns score 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).

When Texas scores more than 24.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Longhorns average 436 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers allow.

When Texas amasses more than 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats