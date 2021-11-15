Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- In 60% of Texas' games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, six more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 56.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.1, 5.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
- The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).
- West Virginia has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Mountaineers score 25.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Longhorns surrender per matchup (32.5).
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.
- The Mountaineers rack up 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns give up per matchup (436.7).
- In games that West Virginia churns out more than 436.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Longhorns are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more (in three chances).
- Texas' games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Longhorns score 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).
- When Texas scores more than 24.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Longhorns average 436 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers allow.
- When Texas amasses more than 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Texas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
436
350.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.7
17
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
14