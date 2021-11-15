C-USA rivals will do battle when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is four points lower than the two team's combined 68.5 points per game average.

The 51.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.9 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.3 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 12.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Owls games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Hilltoppers have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers score 41.4 points per game, 18.4 more than the Owls give up per outing (23).

Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 23 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 520.8 yards per game, 126.9 more yards than the 393.9 the Owls give up per matchup.

When Western Kentucky picks up over 393.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Owls have 16 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Owls average just 1.5 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Hilltoppers allow (28.6).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.

The Owls rack up 20 fewer yards per game (411) than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (431).

In games that Florida Atlantic picks up over 431 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 22 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats